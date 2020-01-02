D&M Pizza under new ownership

SYRACUSE — Passing the torch, or the pizza cutter as the case may be.

After 30 years as the owner of D&M Pizza, Marty Morarity cut his final pizza on New Year’s Eve.

Morarity and his wife Debbie turned over ownership of the business to their daughter, Brittany Morarity, effective on Jan. 1, 2020.

Debbie Morarity explained that when they bought the business in 1989 she was pregnant with Brittany. Now, 30 years later Brittany will be running the business she grew up in.

Brittany Morarity said she is excited about the opportunity. Asked if she was nervous, she said she was not, as she had been there all her life, even before she was born.

When D&M Pizza started in 1989 the business had one employee, now they average eight to ten employees at a given time, some who are students working their first job and some who have been there longer-term.

Some of the employees have been second generation employees, with their parents also having worked at D&M Pizza.

During the past 30 years, Marty Morarity has worked with Sysco foods, with company representatives Matthew Glover and Holly Taylor on hand for Morarity’s final day on Tuesday.

Sysco District Sales Manager Matthew Glover explained that the work between the company and businesses such as D&M Pizza is that of business partners, rather than business and customer. By being partners it builds the lasting relationships such as the one they have shared for the past 30 years and into the future.

Morarity has had many loyal customers over the years, and even those who have moved out of the area make a point to stop in for a pizza when they are in town.

Plans are to keep the menu and hours the same for the time being, with additions possible in the future, said Brittany Morarity.

D&M Pizza is located on State Route 124 between Syracuse and Racine.

Marty Morarity officially handed over ownership of D&M Pizza to his daughter Brittany Morarity at the end of 2019. Pictured on his final day at the business are Sysco representatives Holly Taylor and Matthew Glover, Marty Morarity and Brittany Morarity. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.3-DM-Pizza.jpg Marty Morarity officially handed over ownership of D&M Pizza to his daughter Brittany Morarity at the end of 2019. Pictured on his final day at the business are Sysco representatives Holly Taylor and Matthew Glover, Marty Morarity and Brittany Morarity.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.