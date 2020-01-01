Southern NHS inducts new members

RACINE — Seven students from Southern High School were inducted into membership of the Racine Southern Chapter of the National Honor Society in a ceremony held in the Gymnasium at Southern High School held on Dec. 20, 2019.

Members were selected by a faculty council for meeting high standards of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. The National Honor Society ranks as one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for high school students.

Throughout the year, members of the chapter serve as role models for other students. In addition to the strong academic records which established their eligibility for membership, chapter members are leaders in many student organizations and serve the school and community through many activities. The Racine Southern chapter has been active since 1969. Currently there are 13 active members at SHS.

Newly inducted members of the Racine Southern Chapter of the National Honor Society are Natalie Harris, Abby Rizer, Caelin Seth, Kristin McKay, Rhanda Cross, David Shaver, and Alexis Ervin. Other members of the National Honor Society include Mickenzie Ferrell, Raeven Reedy, Avery King, Addalynne Matson, Baylee Wolfe and Coltin Parker.

Information and photos courtesy of Jordan Pickens.

Newly inducted members of the Racine Southern Chapter of the National Honor Society are (front row, from left) Natalie Harris, Abby Rizer, Caelin Seth, and Kristin McKay; (back row, from left) Rhanda Cross, David Shaver, Alexis Ervin. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_12.24-NHS-1.jpg Newly inducted members of the Racine Southern Chapter of the National Honor Society are (front row, from left) Natalie Harris, Abby Rizer, Caelin Seth, and Kristin McKay; (back row, from left) Rhanda Cross, David Shaver, Alexis Ervin. Courtesy photo Members of the Racine Southern Chapter of the National Honor Society are (front row, from left) Mickenzie Ferrell, Natalie Harris, Abby Rizer, Caelin Seth, Kristin McKay, Raeven Reedy, Avery King; (back row, from left) Addalynne Matson, Baylee Wolfe, Rhanda Cross, David Shaver, Alexis Ervin, Coltin Parker. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_12.24-NHS-2.jpg Members of the Racine Southern Chapter of the National Honor Society are (front row, from left) Mickenzie Ferrell, Natalie Harris, Abby Rizer, Caelin Seth, Kristin McKay, Raeven Reedy, Avery King; (back row, from left) Addalynne Matson, Baylee Wolfe, Rhanda Cross, David Shaver, Alexis Ervin, Coltin Parker. Courtesy photo