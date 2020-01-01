Meigs Model UN teams win awards

ATHENS — Five teams of students from Meigs Middle School were among those taking part in the Southeast Ohio Model United Nations event held recently in Athens.

Four of the five teams from Meigs received awards for their presentations and/or resolutions presented during the event.

Award winners included:

India — Delegates Emiliana Arnott, Ava Horn, Amanda White, Skyanna Evans, Madelynn Will and Ava Buckley received awards for Outstanding Cultural Technology and Outstanding Resolution.

Kuwait — Delegates Braden Hawley, Quentin Smith and Brady Barnett received awards for Outstanding Cultural Technology and Outstanding Resolution.

Malta — Delegates Madisen Dailey, Mina Burleson, Charlie Snouffer and Heaven Boring received an award for Outstanding Cultural Talent.

Seychelles — Delegates Cole Williams, Jacob Roush, Alex Barnes and Caden O’Neil received an award for Outstanding Cultural Talent .

The Southeast Ohio Model United Nations event was held on Friday, December 13th at Ohio University Baker Center.

Over 380 delegates from 12 school districts including Alexander, Athens, Eastern, River Valley, Gallia Academy, Jackson, Meigs, Miller, Nelsonville-York, Southern, Trimble, and Wellston competed in cultural presentations and debate.

Information and photos provided by Meigs Model UN advisor Sarah Lee.

Information and photos provided by Meigs Model UN advisor Sarah Lee.