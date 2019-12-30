Hoffman sworn in as Mayor

Middleport Mayor-elect Fred Hoffman was sworn in at noon on Monday as he prepares to take office on Jan. 1, 2020. Hoffman was given the oath of office by Meigs County Common Pleas Court Judge Linda Warner. More on Hoffman’s plans and goals as he takes office will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.

Middleport Mayor-elect Fred Hoffman was sworn in at noon on Monday as he prepares to take office on Jan. 1, 2020. Hoffman was given the oath of office by Meigs County Common Pleas Court Judge Linda Warner. More on Hoffman’s plans and goals as he takes office will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.31-Mayor-Fred.jpg Middleport Mayor-elect Fred Hoffman was sworn in at noon on Monday as he prepares to take office on Jan. 1, 2020. Hoffman was given the oath of office by Meigs County Common Pleas Court Judge Linda Warner. More on Hoffman’s plans and goals as he takes office will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel