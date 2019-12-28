Latest jobless report for Gallia, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Meigs and Gallia counties are currently ranked fourth and 22nd out of 88 counties, respectively, when it comes to unemployment rates in Ohio.

The latest jobless numbers are for November and were released on Friday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Meigs had an unemployment rate of 6.3 percent, up from October’s 6 percent while Gallia was at 5 percent, remaining unchanged from the previous month. Monroe County had the highest unemployment at 8.6 percent while Mercer County had the lowest, reporting 2.4 percent unemployment.

Nine counties had unemployment rates at or below 3 percent in November. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer were: Geauga, 2.7 percent; Auglaize, Holmes, and Medina, 2.8 percent; Lake, Putnam, and Wyandot, 2.9 percent, and Delaware, 3 percent.

Ohio and U.S. Employment Situation (Seasonally Adjusted)

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in November, unchanged from October. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 6,700 over the month, from a revised 5,591,300 in October to 5,598,000 in November 2019.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in November was 247,000, up 1,000 from 246,000 in October. The number of unemployed has decreased by 20,000 in the past 12 months from 267,000. The November unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.6 percent in November 2018.

The U.S. unemployment rate for November was 3.5 percent, down from 3.6 percent in October, and down from 3.7 percent in November 2018.

Total Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment (Seasonally Adjusted)

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 6,700 over the month, from a revised 5,591,300 in October to 5,598,000 in November, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.

Goods-producing industries, at 924,400, lost 300 jobs from October. Losses in mining and logging (-200) and construction (-200) surpassed gains in manufacturing (+100). The private service-providing sector, at 3,890,900, added 6,600 jobs. Employment gains in other services (+2,500), leisure and hospitality (+2,200), educational and health services (+1,300), trade, transportation, and utilities (+600), financial activities (+300), and information (+100) exceeded losses in professional and business services (-400). Government employment, at 782,700, increased 400 as gains in local (+400) and state (+100) government outpaced losses in federal government (-100).

From November 2018 to November 2019, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 20,600. Employment in goods-producing industries decreased 10,100. Manufacturing lost 2,200 jobs in durable goods. Nondurable goods did not change over the year. Construction and mining and logging lost 7,800 and 100 jobs, respectively. Private service-providing industries added 25,800 jobs. Employment gains in leisure and hospitality (+15,400), educational and health services (+9,800), financial activities (+3,100), other services (+800), and professional and business services (+700) surpassed losses in trade, transportation, and utilities (-3,900) and information (-100). Government employment increased 4,900 as gains in local (+3,000) and state (+2,200) government outweighed losses in federal government (-300).

Information provided by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.