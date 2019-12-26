Union donates to food pantries

POMEROY — Helping out their community in more ways than one.

Ohio Department of Transportation employees are typically thought of as those who keep the highways clear in winter weather or work on the highways throughout the year, but members of OCSE 5300 from the Meigs ODOT garage are helping the community in another way.

The union recently presented donations to four local food pantries/food programs, helping each to meet the needs of the community.

Union President Dave Edwards said the union tries to make the donations each year around the holidays.

Donations were presented to Meals on Wheels at the Meigs County Council on Aging, River of Life Church food pantry, the Meigs Cooperative Parish, and the Golden Harvest Food Pantry in Reedsville.

The union also made a donation to the Shop with a Cop program through the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

OCSE 5300 recently presented donations to local food pantries and programs. Pictured (from left) are Robin Putman and Joann Ritchie from Golden Harvest Food Pantry, Rhonda Rathburn from the Meigs County Council on Aging Meals on Wheels, OCSE 5300 President Dave Edwards, Larry Ebersbach from the Meigs Cooperative Parish, and Moe Hajivandi and Pastor Sam Buckley from River of Life Food Pantry.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

