Eastern Model UN teams excel at assemblies

REEDSVILLE — Eastern’s middle school and high school Model United Nations teams recently took part in competitions.

Eastern’s Senior Model United Nations delegation team participated in the state-wide Ohio Model UN in Columbus. The Eastern team, representing Guyana, prepared a resolution that passed on first reading moving it on to the greater assembly; only a few of the 186 resolutions achieve the second reading. Team members are Koen Sellers, Lilly Suttle, Grant Martin, Emma Epling, Seth Collins.

The Eastern Middle School team members are Rivera Allison, Sarah Rivera, Shianne Shafer, Olivia Householder, Mattee Bolden, Maddy Karr, Cheyenne White, Emma Semelsberger, Caleb Abner, Alex Collins, Rylan Weeks, Rylee Barrett, Ellie Spires, Marshall Ringer, Tyler Miller, Hayden Wilcoxen, Lyra Blackburn

The Eastern Middle School delegation teams presented their resolutions, speeches, and cultural projects at Ohio University. The teams represented Russia, Ireland, Costa Rica, and Mauritius. Their projects reflect their chosen country’s needs and culture.

The Model UN program provides for each team member to act as a delegate for their chosen nation. The students research a problem and write a resolution to be presented at the year-end conference. Throughout the year the students prepare to debate with other schools’ delegates on the merits of the resolutions while speaking in defense of their own. One hundred teams from across Southeast Ohio participated in this year’s event.

Model UN assemblies are run by students and follow the actual United Nation’s General Assembly procedures. Teams earn points according to the quality of their resolution, their debate performance, a cultural project, and for individual leadership.

Deborah Kerwood and Kari Putman serve as Model UN advisors for Eastern Local School District high school and middle school teams.

Information provided by Deborah Kerwood, Eastern Local Schools.

The Eastern Middle School Model United Nations team https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.26-Eastern-1-Middle-School-MUN-Teams-2019.jpg The Eastern Middle School Model United Nations team Eastern’s Senior Model United Nations delegation team https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.26-Eastern-2-High-School-MUN-Team-2019-Guyana.jpg Eastern’s Senior Model United Nations delegation team