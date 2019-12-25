Smith reelected to CCAO board

COLUMBUS —Meigs County Commissioner Randy Smith has been reelected to serve on the County Commissioners Association of Ohio Board of Directors.

Smith was first selected for the board in 2019.

“CCAO has worked to renew the state-county partnership to improve the quality of life for Ohio’s residents, and I’m honored to join the board of directors to continue strengthening that relationship for the benefit of our citizens,” Smith said. “Through CCAO, we are 88 counties working together as one voice to advocate for efficient and effective county government and to exchange best practices that benefit taxpayers.”

Smith, who was elected as county commissioner in 2013, served his first term on the Board of Directors in 2019 as the first Meigs County Commissioner to be elected to that board. There are 35 members on the board of directors out of Ohio 280 commissioners and county council members.

Commissioner Smith has been a very active and involved voice for Meigs County and the Southeastern part of the state. Smith, a lifelong resident of Meigs County who resides in Racine with his wife Beverly and their four children, is also the pastor of the Trinity Congregational Church of Pomeroy. He has been involved in the CCAO Justice and Public Safety, Health and Human Services, and Small County Affairs Committees.

“Commissioner Smith is a strong advocate for counties, and I am grateful he will offer his expertise with the CCAO board,” said CCAO Executive Director Suzanne Dulaney.”

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio advances effective county government for Ohio through legislative advocacy, education and training, technical assistance and research, quality enterprise service programs, and greater citizen awareness and understanding of county government.

Information provided by the CCAO and Commissioner Smith.

