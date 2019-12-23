Area Christmas services

Christmas Eve services

MIDDLEPORT — The First Baptist Church at 211 S. Sixth Ave. in Middleport invites everyone to the Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. The service lasts about an hour. It will be led by Pastor Billy Zuspan and the church choir. There will be congregational singing and solos.

MIDDLEPORT — Heath United Methodist Church, 339 South Third Ave., Middleport, will be having a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7:30 p.m.

RACINE — A Christmas Eve Candlelight service will be held at 8 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Pine Grove Road, Racine. Christmas message by Pastor Bob Patterson.

POMEROY — Christmas Eve and Festal Candlelight Service at Grace Episcopal Church, 326 East Main Street, Pomeroy, at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome.

POMEROY — Trinity Church, at the corner of 2nd and Lynn streets in Pomeroy, will present a Christmas Eve cantata “One Small Child.” Music begins at 7 p.m. with the cantata at 7:30 p.m. A candlelight service will follow the cantata.

POMEROY — Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at 6 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pomeroy. All are welcome.

POMEROY — Hemlock Grove Christian Church will host a Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. The Church is located at 38387 Hemlock Grove Rd. in Pomeroy. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Pastor Diana Kinder at 740-591-5960.

Christmas Day dinner

MIDDLEPORT — Presbyterian Church of Middleport’s 12th annual Christmas Dinner, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.