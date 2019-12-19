Nease named Chairman of the Board

RACINE — Home National Bank has a new Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Earlier this week, Bill Nease was promoted to Chairman of the Board. On Dec. 18, Tom Wolfe handed over leadership during the ceremonial transfer of the gavel to Nease.

Nease first joined HNB in 1989 as a loan officer, bringing his previous experience as a branch manager. Advancing in responsibility, Nease brought his expertise taking on Presidency in 2001. He has served as a key member on the Board of Directors for over 20 years.

Following the ceremony Nease said, “My career has been full of opportunities that I am very grateful for. The key to those opportunities is taking them. I am honored to represent this bank and serve this community.”

Tom Wolfe, looking back on his career at HNB, said “Every position I have held in this bank has been a real honor. And what an honor it is today to be able to pass this gavel onto Bill, who will do a fine job in leadership.”

In a statement, Home National Bank representatives said, “we are thrilled to welcome Bill in leading our board. Please join us in congratulating Bill Nease as Home National Bank’s Chairman of the Board.”

Home National Bank is a full service community bank, led by a local Board of Directors. HNB is focused on meeting the banking needs of Meigs County and surrounding communities by offering local, personal service. Home National Bank provides a full range of financial services including business, personal, and mortgage loans. HNB currently operates three full service locations in Racine, Syracuse, and Middleport. Find out more about us at www.homenatlbank.com and find us on Facebook as, Home National Bank.

Information provided by Home National Bank.

Tom Wolfe passes the gavel to Bill Nease as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors for Home National Bank. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.20-HNB.jpg Tom Wolfe passes the gavel to Bill Nease as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors for Home National Bank. Courtesy photo