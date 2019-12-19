Ugly sweater games support sheriff’s office

The annual Ugly Sweater Games hosted by Loyalty is Forever were recently held at the Syracuse Community Center. The event, which includes an ugly sweater contest, raises funds for special programs at the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, including the upcoming Shop with a Cop event which is planned for Monday. Ugly sweater winners at the event included Jennifer Hoback of Racine,Linda Parsons of Racine and Julie Petrasko of Cumberland. The Ugly Sweater Games take place in early December each year. For more on the event and other fundraisers by the group,including the Firehouse 12 campaign, visit Loyalty is Forever on Facebook.

