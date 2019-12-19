Celebrating a new office

POMEROY — The Meigs Economic Development Center, which is home to the Meigs County Economic Development Office, Meigs County Community Improvement Corporation, Meigs County Community Fund and Meigs County Chamber and Tourism, celebrated the opening of their new office during a ribbon cutting and open house held last week.

The new office is located at 238 East Main Street in Pomeroy. The building has housed several businesses over the years, having been a retail space, bank, and chiropractor office among other things.

During the open house, Paul Reed explained that the new location allows for a “focus on a brighter future for Meigs County.”

The building will allow for the agencies to host meetings and events in the spacious, modern office.

The building was renovated with the assistance of BDT Architect and Taylor Construction, with interior design by Leah Buckley.

Meigs Chamber and Tourism hosts a weekly “Chamber Chatter” gathering from 8-9 a.m. on Fridays at the new office. The weekly event is an informal coffee and conversation gathering.