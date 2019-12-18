Pitchford hired as Pomeroy Police Chief

POMEROY — Pomeroy Council announced the hiring of Chris Pitchford as Police Chief during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Pitchford is currently serving as a lieutenant for the Village of Middleport Police Department, and will begin his duties with Pomeroy the first of January.

The hiring committee, made up of Mayor Don Anderson and council members Phil Olinger and Nick Michael, carefully reviewed applications before deciding on Pitchford.

“All the candidates that applied were great. Our committee had lots of good options,” Anderson said. “We want to thank all the candidates for their interest.”

Pomeroy Council voted to approve the hiring of the new chief, and stated the contract terms are still being negotiated.

Pitchford will replace long-time Chief Mark Proffitt, who will step down at the end of the year.

John Musser was bid a found farewell and wished well in his retirement from council. Musser has served as mayor and council member for many years, and this was his last meeting as council member.

“We thank you for all your years of service,” Anderson said.

The next meeting of Pomeroy Village Council is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2020.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

