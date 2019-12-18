Contested local races possible in March Primary

POMEROY — Numerous candidates have filed petitions to appear on the March Primary Election ballot in Meigs County, which could lead to contested primary races.

Four candidates have filed petitions to run for county recorder, vying to replace Kay Hill who is not seeking reelection. Two candidates have filed for each of the following: commissioner (seat 2), commissioner (seat 3), and treasurer.

Candidates who filed for Meigs County offices are as follows:

Recorder — Tony Carnahan (R), Huey Eason (R), Jimmy Stewart (R), Adam Will (R).

Commissioner (seat 2) — Shannon H. Miller (R), Randy Smith (R).

Commissioner (seat 3) — Gary A. Coleman (R), Jimmy Will (R).

Treasurer — Bonne J. (B.J.) Kreseen (R), Peggy Yost (R).

Clerk of Courts — Sammi Sisson Mugrage (R).

Juvenile/Probate Judge — L. Scott Powell (R).

Prosecuting Attorney — James K. Stanley (R).

Engineer — Eugene Triplett (R).

Sheriff — Mony Wood (R).

Non-partisan candidates have until March 16, 2020, to file petitions to run in the November General Election.

Additionally, numerous candidates filed petitions for their respective party central committee seats.

Petitions filed for central committee were as follows: Marilyn Anderson (R), Evelyn Bauer (D), Robert E. Beegle (R), Randy Butcher (R), Mary Carter (D), Wilma J. Davidson (R), Beverly Davis (D), Edward Durst (R), Marjorie Fetty (R), David Fox (R), Thomas Gannaway (R), Lawrence Hayman (D), Olita Heighton (D), Kay Hill (R), Gregory Howard (D), Marco R. Jeffers (R), Sonja Jennings (D), Brett Jones (R), Vicki C. Martin, Samuel Bruce May (D), Linda Mayer (D), Anna Norman (R), William Osborne (R), Norma Price (R), Gene E. Romine (R), Judith R. Sisson (R), Bill Spaun (R), Eugene Triplett (R), Karen Williams (D), Paula Wood (D).

The central committee for both parties is made up of one person from each voting precinct. A list by precinct is not currently available, and will be published at a later date.

Local liquor options were filed by Reed’s Country Store and Langsville Gas and Grocery.

In addition to the county-wide races, votes will be deciding on State Senator and Representative, U.S. Representative and Senator and President of the United States. Petitions for those races are filed in other counties, and therefore a complete list is not available as of press time.

Among those filing was Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) who will seek reelection for the U.S. House of Representatives 6th District.

State Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) has also filed his petition for reelection.

According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, those who have filed petitions for President of the United States to run in Ohio include:

Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Donald J. Trump, Michael Bennet, Bill Weld, Julián Castro, Joseph J. Biden, Jr., Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, Deval Patrick, Cory Booker, Michael R. Bloomberg, and John K. Delaney.

According to state law, the Ohio Secretary of State must announce who has qualified to appear on the ballot 70 days before the primary. This year, that announcement will be made on Jan. 7, 2020.

List of petitions filed as provided by the Meigs County Board of Elections. Petitions must still be approved by the Meigs County Board of Elections in order for the candidate to appear on the ballot.

Multiple file for recorder, commissioner, and treasurer

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.