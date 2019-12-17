Santa visits Kids’ Day at museum

MIDDLEPORT — Santa was sighted at the Meigs County Historical Society Museum on Saturday.

Proving once again that Saint Nick sees all, the jolly fellow had no trouble finding the Society’s new location in Middleport. The museum recently moved from Butternut Avenue in Pomeroy to 399 South Third Avenue, Middleport. The renovation process of buildings gifted to the Society in 2017 is well underway.

Half of the main building is complete and includes a children’s area with space for activities and crafting that teach Meigs County history.

The display area highlights antiques like a piano, sewing machine, telephone switchboard, and toys typical in past eras. Memorabilia from a Meigs County icon, the Skate-Away in Chester, is prominently featured. The Skate-Away roller rink is fondly remembered by several generations of Meigs residents. The hotspot was the gathering place for teens on Friday and Saturday evenings. Skaters from all parts of the county were often transported to and from the facility by the Skate-Away operated bus. It was a place for birthday parties and family outings before closing several year ago.

On Saturday, however, the main attraction was not the wonderful collection of artifacts — it was Santa.

Much to the delight of children who had come to the museum to participate in crafts, Santa sat in comfy chair in front of the fireplace and greeted them as they arrived.

While holiday music played, children made reindeer crafts under the guidance of society members Debbie Pratt and Betsy Jones. Members Patty Grossnickle and Chloris Gaul-McQuaid served refreshments and assisted Santa with his visitors. All four volunteers enjoyed their time as Santa’s helpers. “I always enjoy volunteering at the children’s program here at the museum, but Christmas activities are my favorite,” said Betsy Jones.

Other visitors to the museum browsed displays and made purchases from the gift shop.

Santa seemed pleased with the new venue and promised to return again next year.

The museum and gift shop are open from 1-5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday and 12-4 p.m. on Saturday.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

