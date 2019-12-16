Board member, students recognized by Meigs Board

ROCKSPRINGS —The Meigs Local Board of Education honored one of their own, as well as Students of the Month during the December meeting.

Board member Todd Snowden was recognized for eight years of service on the board. This was Snowden’s final regular meeting.

Students of the Month recognized at the meeting were Katie Brinker, Noah Metzger, Domanic Anderson, Lily Dugan, Jeffrey Gilland, Brayden Stanley, Claire Howard, Rebecca Young, Lindsay Barnhart, Aaron Tobin, Levi Lee, Audrianna Burnem, Madelynn Will, Demetrius Tackett, Cole Williams, Brayden Robinson, Braxton Johnson, Melody Satterfield, Savana Stanley, Lukas Williams, Cordell “Gage” Shockey, Ann Houston, Constance Bryant, Kyree Madison, Colin Coleman, Jada Laudermilt, Meah Wittig, Kadence Zuspan, Azalia Barry, Brier VanMatre, Grace Parry, Brooklyn Adkins, Caiden Carr, Sophia Lambert, Carson Spires, Weston Rice, Ayrin Cross, Shoshana Marcum, and Hunter Pearson.

In personnel matters, the board approved Kimberly Dunham, Robert Keene, Melody Sands and Alexandra White as substitute teachers.

The board hired Aja Collins as a bus driver effective Dec. 16. Luke Radcliffe was hired as a substitute bus driver.

Participation in the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches indoor state championships were approved with volunteer coach Dave Barr.

In other business, the board,

Approved financial reports, bills and minutes as presented.

Approved the cafeteria reports as submitted by Christina Musser, food service supervisor.

Approved a resolution re-establishing the Meigs Local School District Premium Only Plan administered by American Fidelity for Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2020.

Approved a three-year contract with PowerSchool Group LLC.

The organizational meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, with Ryan Mahr as President Pro Tempore. Roger Abbott will serve as the alternate President Pro Tempore. The next regular meeting will follow the organizational meeting.

Meigs Local Students of the Month were recognized at the recent board meeting. Pictured are students in attendance, along with board member Heather Hawley. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.17-Meigs-1-Students-of-the-Month.jpg Meigs Local Students of the Month were recognized at the recent board meeting. Pictured are students in attendance, along with board member Heather Hawley. Courtesy photo Todd Snowden was recognized for his eight years of service as Board Member for Meigs Local School District. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.17-Meigs-2-Board-Members.jpg Todd Snowden was recognized for his eight years of service as Board Member for Meigs Local School District. Courtesy photo