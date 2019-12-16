Southern Board approves agenda items

RACINE — The Southern Local Board of Education approved several agenda items during its recent meeting held in the district’s Kathryn Hart Community Center.

STORM Students of the Month honored at the meeting were Kale Butler (kindergarten), Zoe Paul (first grade), Joslyn Hupp (fourth grade) and Murphy Dunfee (sixth grade).

In personnel matters, the board approved the Student Learning Objectives (SLO) committee as follows: Amanda Rinaldi, Brian Allen, Marcia Weaver, Ann Ohlinger, David Maxson, Ryan Davis, Adam Phillips, Olivia Hawley, Wendy Beegle, Leslie Dunfee, Martie Rose, Jenni Roush and Tricia McNickle.

The board accepted the resignation of Russ Fields as 7th grade girls basketball coach. Taylor Deem was hired to fill the position.

Kim Grueser was approved as a substitute aide, with Linzie Causey and Craig Knight approved as certified substitutes.

Dock time was approved for Audra Wilkinson and Kathy Miller as presented.

The board approved the transfer of Cheryl Smith to Charlie Lawrence’s old bus route.

In other business, the board

Approved the five-year forecast as presented by the treasurer.

Approved the second reading of changes, revisions, and/or deletions to board bylaws and policies.

Approved the revised appropriations in the amount of $13,019,107.50 as presented by the treasurer.

Approved bylaw revisions for student council as presented.

Approved a client agreement with Strategic Management Solutions for Category One E-rate Funding for funding years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Approved the write-off of uncollected food service debt in the amount of $132.20 at the high school.

Approved the creation of a fund for the Ohio K-12 Network Connectivity Subsidy.

Accepted bids for folding cafeteria tables and basketball poles with backboard and rim as submitted.

The next meeting of the Southern Local Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the Kathryn Hart Community Center.

