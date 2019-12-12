Board of Developmental Disabilities receives accreditation

SYRACUSE — The Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities has been accredited by the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities for the quality services and supports it provides to people with disabilities.

An accreditation certificate was issued to the Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities on Nov. 25, 2019.

A comprehensive review of the Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities was conducted this year by the Ohio Department of Disabilities (DODD). The accreditation review is a very rigorous and thorough process. A team of surveyors from DODD reviewed all areas of county board operations, including personnel administration, services and support, early intervention and other indicators of the general efficiency and effectiveness of services.

The results of the review found that the Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities achieved substantial compliance and subsequently obtained a three year period of accreditation, the highest level the department awards.

County boards are given several months of advance notice to prepare for the accreditation review, which requires many staff hours and a great deal of coordination between programs and departments.

The staff of the Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities are to be commended for their efforts in achieving this service accreditation as recognized by the state’s review.

Information provided by Kay Davis, Superintendent.