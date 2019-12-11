Roush named Trooper of Year

GALLIPOLIS — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph D. Roush has been selected as the 2019 Trooper of the Year at the Gallia-Meigs OSHP Post.

The selection of Roush, 29, marked the second year in a row that he was chosen by peers and supervisors at the post for his hard work and dedication to public safety. Roush was selected by fellow officers for his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public. Roush is engaged in removing narcotics, impaired drivers and felons from the roadways. Supporters say his knowledge and drive to keep abreast of new trends makes him and others around him successful.

In addition to the Trooper of the Year Award, Roush also earned his Criminal Patrol Award in 2019. This award is given to officers that are successful in removing narcotics from Ohio’s roadways. Roush also received the division’s Health and Physical Fitness Award in 2018.

Roush joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2016 and has served at the Ironton and Gallia-Meigs Post since being commissioned. He is originally from Gallipolis and a graduate of Christ Academy in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Roush and his wife, Lindsay, reside in Gallipolis with their son, Carson.

