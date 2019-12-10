Filing deadline one week away

MEIGS COUNTY — The deadline to file as a partisan candidate for the March 2020 Primary Election is one week away.

Candidates who wish to run as a Republican, Democrat or member of another political party must file their petition with the Meigs County Board of Elections by 4 p.m. on Dec. 18 in order to be considered for placement on the March ballot.

Additionally, any issues or levies for the March ballot must be filed by the Dec. 18 deadline.

Several county-wide offices, as well as state and national officies, will be up for voters to decide on in March, sending a candidate from each party to the November General Election in 2020.

Locally, offices which will be decided on in 2020 include two commissioners (currently Randy Smith and Jimmy Will); coroner (currently contracted with Gallia County); engineer (currently Eugene Triplett); treasurer (currently Peggy Yost); recorder (currently Kay Hill, who will not seek reelection); sheriff (currently Keith Wood who is non-partisan); clerk of courts (currently Sammi Mugrage); prosecutor (currently James K. Stanley); and juvenile/probate court judge (currently Scott Powell).

At the state level, both State Rep. Jay Edwards and State Senator Frank Hoagland are up for reelection. There is one 4th District Court of Appeals and two Ohio Supreme Court Justice and one Supreme Court Chief Justice position which will be voted on in 2020.

Meigs County voters will also vote on U.S. Representative for the 6th District, U.S. Senator and President of the United States.

State and local central committee positions will also appear on the ballot.

While partisan candidates must file by 4 p.m., Dec. 18 — as well as the filing of any issues or levies for the ballot — non-partisan or “independent” candidates have a filing deadline of March 16, 2020, the day before the primary election.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

