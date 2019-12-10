Donation honors Lanham family

POINT PLEASANT — Whether acknowledging a milestone, like a birthday or anniversary, or honoring loved ones who have passed, tribute giving is a special way to celebrate the lives of those we cherish.

For Charles and Lilly Faye Lanham’s four children, honoring their parents’ memory with a donation to the Pleasant Valley Hospital Foundation was an easy decision and a perfect way to celebrate their lives.

Charles and Lilly Faye Lanham met in 1944 at Ripley High School and married in 1950 while attending Marshall College (University). In 1953, they moved to Ripley with their four children, calling Ripley home. Their final move was to Point Pleasant in 1963 for Charles’ work at Citizens National Bank where he became President in 1968. Point Pleasant became their home for over 50 years.

“Charles passed first, followed shortly there after by Lilly Faye,” said one of their sons, “After mom’s passing, the four of us children came together with the decision to make a donation in our parents’ memory. Our parents supported numerous organizations and charities in the community over the years, including Pleasant Valley Hospital. During the last 10 years of their lives, our parents spent time in therapy and exercised at the Wellness Center as well as receiving care at the nursing and rehabilitation center. So, it was fitting we honor them by giving back to the Hospital for the community they loved. We know this gift will help people, and I think our parents would be very happy to know that,” he said.

The $12,000 gift to the Foundation supports Pleasant Valley Hospital’s Swing Bed short term rehabilitation program with the purchase of physical, occupational, and speech therapy equipment. The Lanham family’s gift will help patients heal and regain strength for a safe return home.

The Pleasant Valley Hospital Foundation thanks the Lanham family for supporting the Hospital and the hundreds of patients who need therapy during their hospital stays.

Information provided by Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Pictured is the Lanham family and Pleasant Valley Hospital occupational, physical, and speech therapists. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_Lanham-photo-with-therapists.jpg Pictured is the Lanham family and Pleasant Valley Hospital occupational, physical, and speech therapists. PVH | Courtesy