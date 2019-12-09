Christmas in the Park 2019

The Grinch and Kardension Amos are pictured during Christmas in the Park.

Wyatt and Willow Trussell visit with Santa during Christmas in the Park. Wyatt told Santa he wants a blue box for Christmas, and Willow wants babies.

Kate Hill, Raegan Jones, and Jenna Hill are pictured with Santa during Christmas in the Park on Saturday.

Parade participants, including Party in the Park royalty Mickenzie Ferrell and Baylee Wolfe, rode in the parade on Saturday.

Santa walks through Star Mill Park.

The Southern Marching Band was among those participating in the parade.

A village and trees were on display in the park.

An inflatable Snoopy was part of the parade.

Children enjoyed hot chocolate in the park following the parade.

Mickenzie Ferrell, 2019 Racine Party in the Park Queen, Jenna and Kate Hill, and Baylee Wolfe, 2019 Racine Party in the Park Runner-Up, are pictured during Christmas in the Park on Saturday at Racine’s Star Mill Park.

The parade made its way from Southern High School to Star Mill Park on Saturday.

Youth sports teams were among the parade participants on Saturday.

