Christmas in Racine

RACINE — The Village of Racine hosted their second annual Christmas celebration Saturday evening. To the delight of on-lookers, the event began with a lighted parade that made its way from Southern High School to Star Mill Park.

The activities continued with Christmas in the Park, featuring the lighting of the tree that stands alongside a miniature Racine village. Decorated Christmas trees, donated and decorated by local business, residents, and students lined the walking path.

Visitors were welcomed with hot chocolate and a bonfire, and children quickly lined up for a visit with Santa.

Local ministers read the Christmas Story from the Bible as guests strolled through the park and warmed themselves by the fire.

The finale came with the release of Wish Lanterns, small hot air balloons made of paper. The lanterns are a symbol of hope and wishes for a bright future.

When congratulated on a successful celebration, Racine Mayor Scott Hill gave credit to others for organizing and decorating the event.

“Council members, village workers, and the Racine Area Community Organization did all the work,” Hill said. “It is never just one person, everything we do is always a community effort.”

Molly Hill, Gage Carleton, The Grinch are pictured taking part in the Racine Christmas activities. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.10-Racine-1.jpg Molly Hill, Gage Carleton, The Grinch are pictured taking part in the Racine Christmas activities. Mickenzie Ferrel, 2019 Racine Party in the Park Queen, and Baylee Wolfe, 2019 Racine Party in the Park Runner-Up, are pictured with Santa during Racine’s Christmas in the Park. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.10-Racine-2.jpg Mickenzie Ferrel, 2019 Racine Party in the Park Queen, and Baylee Wolfe, 2019 Racine Party in the Park Runner-Up, are pictured with Santa during Racine’s Christmas in the Park. Wish Lanterns were launched as part of Christmas in the Park. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.10-Racine-4.jpg Wish Lanterns were launched as part of Christmas in the Park. Several vehicles with lights took part in the parade in Racine. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.10-Racine-3.1.jpg Several vehicles with lights took part in the parade in Racine.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

