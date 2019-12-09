Meigs County Career Compass implementing job shadowing program

POMEROY — Meigs County Career Compass (MC3), a group comprised of local educators from the county’s public school districts, the University of Rio Grande, business leaders, and workforce development agencies, held its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The meeting was hosted by the University of Rio Grande and was held at the Rio Grande Community College Meigs Branch.

The group is focused on implementing a job-shadowing program that is common across all three of the county’s public school districts. The program will allow for increased collaboration between the education and business communities and enhance the school experiences for Meigs County’s high school students.

“It’s empowering for students to explore their career interest. We’re very grateful for the local businesses and employers that are working with us to provide these opportunities for our students,” said Meigs High School Spanish teacher, Richelle José.

During the meeting, the group members reviewed job shadow forms that have been created by the MC3 Planning Committee and will be used across all three school districts to help streamline the job shadowing process for local businesses. Workplace development specialists in attendance whole-heartedly endorsed the job shadowing program.

Theresa Lavender, Ohio Means Jobs Program Administrator, stated that “In today’s economy, it is critical to prepare all students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in future learning, careers, and life. It is imperative we give students the opportunity to understand the local workforce demands and connect with the employers as they begin planning for their successful future.”

Meigs County Career Compass also considered the perspectives of educators at the college/university level. During the meeting, University of Rio Grande President Ryan Smith addressed the ways that the university can help provide opportunities to meet our region’s needs and expressed his support for this initiative pointing out that “Rio Grande Community College is excited to be a part of the MC3 group that has a great vision and momentum behind it.” President Smith added, “We look forward to helping design pathways to prepare students for successful careers.”

The group will meet again on April 14 in the Farmers Bank Community Room from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Local businesses who want to become involved are encouraged to contact Meigs High School Principal Travis Abbott or Meigs County Economic Development Director Perry Varnadoe.

Information provided by Travis Abbott.

Business, agencies and educators recently met regarding the Meigs County Career Compass Job Shadowing Program. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.10-MC3.jpeg Business, agencies and educators recently met regarding the Meigs County Career Compass Job Shadowing Program. Courtesy of Perry Varnadoe