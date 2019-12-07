Remembering Pearl Harbor

Local veterans remembered the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor during a ceremony hosted by Feeney Bennett American Legion Post 128 on Saturday, the 78th anniversary of the attack. The ceremony held at the Middleport boat ramp included the placing of a wreath in the Ohio River by American Legion member Jim Bradbury, a gun salute, and the playing of Taps. The ceremony, which is held each year on the anniversary, is a tribute to those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor. The Japanese attacked the U.S. Naval base in Hawaii at around 7:55 a.m., propelled the United States into World War II. More than 2,400 Americans were killed at Pearl Harbor, and another 1,000 wounded. When attacks on Pearl Harbor and other military bases were over, more than 300 aircraft were damaged or destroyed, and 21 ships were sunk or damaged. Middleport native Rear Admiral William W. Outerbridge initiated the first shots of the American involvement in World War II on the morning of the attack on Pearl Harbor. A marker is placed at the top of the boat ramp to remember the actions of Outerbridge.

