The Our House Museum in Gallipolis has seen 200 years of history along First Avenue. The museum hosted its annual open house last week during the Gallipolis in Lights park lighting, offering visitors candlelight tours of the home. This week, it will be part of the Holiday Home Tour hosted by the French Art Colony. Pictured are visitors to the museum during the annual open house. For more on the home tour, see inside this edition.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.1-House-1.jpg