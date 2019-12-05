Multiple events planned for Saturday

MEIGS COUNTY — A special edition of the Farmers’ Market, Christmas in the Park, Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony, a book signing and a Christmas open house at the oldest courthouse in the Northwest Territory highlight the weekend events in Meigs County.

Pearl Harbor Day

Saturday marks the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, with local remembrances to take place in Middleport and Mason.

For more on the events see a related article on Page 1 of today’s edition or find it online at mydailysentinel.com.

Meigs County Farmers’ Market

The Meigs County Farmers’ Market will host an indoor market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mulberry Community Center.

The indoor market will feature many of the vendors who were on hand during the summer market, including Mitch’s Produce and Greenhouses, Brothers Farm, Troyer’s Greenhouse, our rug lady, Harts Desire with baked goods and Christmas crafts, Against The Grain Custom Pens & Blanks, Mohler Brother Designs, Saber Saw N Stuff, Space Cadet Soaps, The Herbal Sage Tea Company, Tuckerman’s with candles and a few other things, Sevenfold Book Art and more. There are nearly 20 vendors already registered for the event.

During the indoor market, Rick Werner will be giving a cooking demonstration with “Simple but elegant holiday desserts” from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Mullberry Community Center.

Book signing with local authors

Jordan and Calee Pickens will be at the Pomeroy Library on Saturday at 1 p.m. to discuss their new book “Historic Tales of Meigs County Ohio”. Following the presentation, a short Q&A session will take place as well as book signings.

More on the book will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.

Chester Courthouse Christmas Open House

The annual Christmas open house at the Chester Courthouse will take place from noon-4 p.m., with a performance by the Eastern Bell Choir at 1 p.m.

For more on the event in Chester, see a related article on Page 1 of today’s edition or find it online at mydailysentinel.com.

Christmas in Racine

The village of Racine will hold its Christmas celebration this Saturday with a parade, followed by Christmas in the Park.

The lighted parade will take place at 7 p.m. beginning at Southern High School and traveling to Star Mill Park. Line up begins at 6 p.m. at the high school.

Hot chocolate, bonfire, lighting of all the trees in Star Mill Park will follow the parade. This will be the first year for the Christmas in the Park tree display, with many trees already in pace around the park. The trees are decorated by local students, businesses and individuals.

Additionally, wish lanterns will be released during the event at the park on Saturday evening.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_logo.jpg

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.