Ceremony to remember Pearl Harbor

MASON — A ceremony remembering Pearl Harbor will be held Saturday at the levee of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park in Mason.

The service will be held by members of the Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven and Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason.

Normally held at noon, the time will be changed slightly to 11:45 a.m. this year. This is to allow organization members to get to the Mason Christmas parade line-up at nearby Faith Baptist Church by noon, when the parade is scheduled to begin.

As is tradition, a patriotic red, white and blue wreath will be tossed into the Ohio River. This is done to remember those who lost their lives in the Pearl Harbor attack. The public is urged to attend the brief ceremony.

December 7 will mark the 78th anniversary of when the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service launched a surprise attack against the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. More than 2,400 Americans were killed, many others were injured, battleships were sunk, and aircraft destroyed. It also marked the beginning of World War II.

On Aug. 23, 1994, the U.S. Congress designated December 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. American flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset to honor those who lost their lives.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

