Painted snow plows on display

The Meigs County Highway Department and the Meigs County ODOT (Ohio Department of Transportation) garage displayed their locally painted snow plows during the annual Pomeroy Christmas Parade on Sunday afternoon. The plows will be used this winter to help clear the roads in snowy conditions. According to ODOT, Paint-the-Plow is a community outreach program in which students are invited to paint an ODOT snow plow blade with original artwork to represent their individual school. In addition to being visible when in full service during the winter-weather months, the blades will be used at events within the school’s community to enhance public awareness, promote safety and foster greater appreciation of both ODOT and the school’s art program.

