Middleport celebrates Christmas

Despite rain and cooler temperatures on Saturday evening, residents and businesses in the village of Middleport celebrated the Christmas season with a parade, carolers, a tree lighting and visit from Santa and the Grinch. Among the parade participants were several local fire departments, led by the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department. Before the parade began, the River City Players performed several Christmas Carols for those in attendance. Following the parade children visited with Santa and the Grinch at The Blakeslee Center.

