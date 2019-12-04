Christmas in Middleport 2019

The park near the T in Middleport was decorated for the holiday season as part of the Christmas activities.

A tree decorated as The Grinch was on display in the window of Main Street Furniture and Flooring.

The Meigs Marching Band took part in the parades, with some of the instruments decorated with Christmas lights.

Santa rode in the Middleport fire truck for the parade on Saturday evening.

Representatives from the Meigs County Council on Aging passed out candy along the parade route.

Parade participants dressed for the season, and the weather, to take part in the parade.

The parade makes its way along the parade route, passing by some of the Christmas lights at the T.

Bitanga’s Martial Arts Center took part in the parade.

Christmas trees decorated by several local residents and businesses are on display near Dave Diles Park in Middleport.

A mailbox for letters to Santa sits in the park in front of the village Christmas tree.

