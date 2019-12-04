Posted on by

Christmas in Middleport 2019

,

The park near the T in Middleport was decorated for the holiday season as part of the Christmas activities.

The park near the T in Middleport was decorated for the holiday season as part of the Christmas activities.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

A tree decorated as The Grinch was on display in the window of Main Street Furniture and Flooring.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The Meigs Marching Band took part in the parades, with some of the instruments decorated with Christmas lights.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Santa rode in the Middleport fire truck for the parade on Saturday evening.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Representatives from the Meigs County Council on Aging passed out candy along the parade route.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Representatives from the Meigs County Council on Aging passed out candy along the parade route.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Parade participants dressed for the season, and the weather, to take part in the parade.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The parade makes its way along the parade route, passing by some of the Christmas lights at the T.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Bitanga’s Martial Arts Center took part in the parade.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Christmas trees decorated by several local residents and businesses are on display near Dave Diles Park in Middleport.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

A mailbox for letters to Santa sits in the park in front of the village Christmas tree.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Christmas trees decorated by several local residents and businesses are on display near Dave Diles Park in Middleport.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The park near the T in Middleport was decorated for the holiday season as part of the Christmas activities.

A tree decorated as The Grinch was on display in the window of Main Street Furniture and Flooring.

The Meigs Marching Band took part in the parades, with some of the instruments decorated with Christmas lights.

Santa rode in the Middleport fire truck for the parade on Saturday evening.

Representatives from the Meigs County Council on Aging passed out candy along the parade route.

Representatives from the Meigs County Council on Aging passed out candy along the parade route.

Parade participants dressed for the season, and the weather, to take part in the parade.

The parade makes its way along the parade route, passing by some of the Christmas lights at the T.

Bitanga’s Martial Arts Center took part in the parade.

Christmas trees decorated by several local residents and businesses are on display near Dave Diles Park in Middleport.

A mailbox for letters to Santa sits in the park in front of the village Christmas tree.

Christmas trees decorated by several local residents and businesses are on display near Dave Diles Park in Middleport.

The park near the T in Middleport was decorated for the holiday season as part of the Christmas activities.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.3-Middleport-3.jpgThe park near the T in Middleport was decorated for the holiday season as part of the Christmas activities. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

A tree decorated as The Grinch was on display in the window of Main Street Furniture and Flooring.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.3-Middleport-4.jpgA tree decorated as The Grinch was on display in the window of Main Street Furniture and Flooring. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The Meigs Marching Band took part in the parades, with some of the instruments decorated with Christmas lights.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.3-Middleport-5.jpgThe Meigs Marching Band took part in the parades, with some of the instruments decorated with Christmas lights. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Santa rode in the Middleport fire truck for the parade on Saturday evening.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.3-Middleport-6.jpgSanta rode in the Middleport fire truck for the parade on Saturday evening. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Representatives from the Meigs County Council on Aging passed out candy along the parade route.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.3-Middleport-7.jpgRepresentatives from the Meigs County Council on Aging passed out candy along the parade route. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Representatives from the Meigs County Council on Aging passed out candy along the parade route.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.3-Middleport-8.jpgRepresentatives from the Meigs County Council on Aging passed out candy along the parade route. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Parade participants dressed for the season, and the weather, to take part in the parade.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.3-Middleport-9.jpgParade participants dressed for the season, and the weather, to take part in the parade. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The parade makes its way along the parade route, passing by some of the Christmas lights at the T.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.3-Middleport-10.jpgThe parade makes its way along the parade route, passing by some of the Christmas lights at the T. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Bitanga’s Martial Arts Center took part in the parade.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.3-Middleport-11.jpgBitanga’s Martial Arts Center took part in the parade. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Christmas trees decorated by several local residents and businesses are on display near Dave Diles Park in Middleport.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.3-Middleport-12.jpgChristmas trees decorated by several local residents and businesses are on display near Dave Diles Park in Middleport. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

A mailbox for letters to Santa sits in the park in front of the village Christmas tree.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.3-Middleport-13.jpgA mailbox for letters to Santa sits in the park in front of the village Christmas tree. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Christmas trees decorated by several local residents and businesses are on display near Dave Diles Park in Middleport.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.3-Middleport-14.jpgChristmas trees decorated by several local residents and businesses are on display near Dave Diles Park in Middleport. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel