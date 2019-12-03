Pomeroy Christmas Parade 2019

The 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler took part in the Pomeroy Christmas Parade on Sunday.

Gallia Meigs Performing Arts members were among the parade participants in Pomeroy.

Miss Ohio Agriculture Advocacy Ambassador Jessie Donohue was part of the Pomeroy Christmas Parade.

The Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department led a group of fire trucks down the parade route.

Howard Mullen was part of the parade in his sheriff’s vehicle.

Local Girl Scouts walked along the parade route.

Area Boy Scouts took part in the Pomeroy Christmas Parade.

The Meigs Marching Band was among those taking part in the parade on Sunday in Pomeroy.

Three horses and riders concluded the annual Christmas Parade.

The Rutland Volunteer Fire Department took part in the Pomeroy Parade, along with several other departments from around the county.

The Columbia Twp. Volunteer Fire Department took part in the Pomeroy Parade, along with several other departments from around the county.

The Pomeroy Police Department and Meigs County Sheriff led the parade into town on Sunday afternoon.

