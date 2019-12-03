Posted on by

Pomeroy Christmas parade held


The annual Pomeroy Christmas Parade was held on Sunday afternoon in the downtown area with a visit from Santa. Santa rode through town on a float, while the Meigs band marched along the parade route playing seasonal favorites. More scenes from the parade appear inside today’s edition and online at mydailysentinel.com.

The annual Pomeroy Christmas Parade was held on Sunday afternoon in the downtown area with a visit from Santa. Santa rode through town on a float, while the Meigs band marched along the parade route playing seasonal favorites. More scenes from the parade appear inside today’s edition and online at mydailysentinel.com.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The annual Pomeroy Christmas Parade was held on Sunday afternoon in the downtown area with a visit from Santa. Santa rode through town on a float, while the Meigs band marched along the parade route playing seasonal favorites. More scenes from the parade appear inside today’s edition and online at mydailysentinel.com.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The annual Pomeroy Christmas Parade was held on Sunday afternoon in the downtown area with a visit from Santa. Santa rode through town on a float, while the Meigs band marched along the parade route playing seasonal favorites. More scenes from the parade appear inside today’s edition and online at mydailysentinel.com.

The annual Pomeroy Christmas Parade was held on Sunday afternoon in the downtown area with a visit from Santa. Santa rode through town on a float, while the Meigs band marched along the parade route playing seasonal favorites. More scenes from the parade appear inside today’s edition and online at mydailysentinel.com.

The annual Pomeroy Christmas Parade was held on Sunday afternoon in the downtown area with a visit from Santa. Santa rode through town on a float, while the Meigs band marched along the parade route playing seasonal favorites. More scenes from the parade appear inside today’s edition and online at mydailysentinel.com.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.3-Pomeroy-1.jpgThe annual Pomeroy Christmas Parade was held on Sunday afternoon in the downtown area with a visit from Santa. Santa rode through town on a float, while the Meigs band marched along the parade route playing seasonal favorites. More scenes from the parade appear inside today’s edition and online at mydailysentinel.com. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The annual Pomeroy Christmas Parade was held on Sunday afternoon in the downtown area with a visit from Santa. Santa rode through town on a float, while the Meigs band marched along the parade route playing seasonal favorites. More scenes from the parade appear inside today’s edition and online at mydailysentinel.com.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.3-Pomeroy-2.jpgThe annual Pomeroy Christmas Parade was held on Sunday afternoon in the downtown area with a visit from Santa. Santa rode through town on a float, while the Meigs band marched along the parade route playing seasonal favorites. More scenes from the parade appear inside today’s edition and online at mydailysentinel.com. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel