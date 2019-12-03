Pomeroy Christmas parade held

The annual Pomeroy Christmas Parade was held on Sunday afternoon in the downtown area with a visit from Santa. Santa rode through town on a float, while the Meigs band marched along the parade route playing seasonal favorites. More scenes from the parade appear inside today’s edition and online at mydailysentinel.com.

