Proffitt resigns as Pomeroy Chief

POMEROY — The resignation of Pomeroy Police Chief Mark Proffitt was announced at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Mayor Don Anderson stated Proffitt’s resignation will take effect Jan. 2, 2020, and the goal is to have a new Chief in place by that time.

“We will carefully consider all applicants before making a decision,“ Anderson said. “Our plan is to have a new Police Chief by the end of the year.”

Anderson also said, with agreement from Council members, that it was more important to find the right person for the job, even if meant not meeting the January date.

“It is important that we select the right applicant,” Anderson continued. “This is a chance for us to rebuild our police department, and it will take the right person to do that.”

Fiscal Assistant Ben See announced applications were available at the police department, and completed forms could be dropped off there as well, or given to Mayor Anderson. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 10, with the reviewing process beginning the next day.

Anderson said officers would be added to the force as funds are available, then added, “We need a levy to fully staff the police department. It is imperative Pomeroy residents understand the importance of the police department and what they do for the community.”

Pomeroy merchants have added their support for the levy and agreed to promote it’s passage on the next ballot, and Council agreed to put the issue of reintroducing parking meters in the downtown area on hold, saying it was important to have their support and involvement.

“I think we can all agree to put this issue on hold for the time being, and just concentrate on passing the levy,” Anderson said.

Plans were announced for “Photo with Santa” at the Court Street Mini Park Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14, and 20 and 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. Musicians are welcome to preform Holiday music during this time, and groups may wish to serve hot chocolate. Interested participants should contact Mayor Anderson.

In other business, Council had the second reading of Ordinance 801-19, an ordinance pertaining to employee heath insurance. The ordinance will pay 85 percent of employee’s health insurance, and allow employees to purchase a plan at 100 percent for other family members.

Ordinance 802-19, temporary appropriation, also had a second reading.

Council approved support of House Bill 247, and will write a letter on behalf of American Electric Power.

During the last Council meeting, Anderson read a letter from American Electric Power asking for support of House Bill 247 in the form of a letter to the Ohio State Legislature. The letter from AEP stated the legislation regarding distribution would help AEP to recover costs of improvements more quickly. Council members had needed more information before making a decision to support the measure.

Anderson said, “AEP has done a lot for Pomeroy, and since they asked us to do this for them, I think it is the right thing to do.”

The next regular meeting of Pomeroy Village Council is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.

Resignation effective Jan. 2; Pomeroy to seek new chief

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.