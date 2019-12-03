NatureWorks Grant awarded for walking path

COLUMBUS — The State Controlling Board has approved the release of several NatureWorks grants for projects in Southeast Ohio, State Representative Jay Edwards announced today.

“I appreciate the state’s support for these local projects, which are important in our communities,” said Edwards (R-Nelsonville).

Funding to support projects in the region included:

· Amesville – $3,289 for exercise stations at Gifford Park.

· Glouster – $18,750 for work on the shelter house roofs, basketball court repair and to purchase playground equipment.

· Meigs County – $17,140 for the Middleport to Pomeroy Phase III connector to support connecting Middleport and Pomeroy walkways.

· Vinton County – $41,500 for the Vinton County Junior Fairground campground and facilities renovation project, which includes upgrading campsites and renovating the showerhouse.

· Beverly – $1,709 for the picnic table project.

The NatureWorks competitive grant program helps communities by supporting local parks and recreation projects. This round of funding supported 85 projects in 66 counties.

State Representative Jay Edwards is serving his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 94th District, which includes Athens, Meigs, Washington, and Vinton Counties. For more information, contact Rep Edwards’ office at (614) 466-2158 or Rep94@ohiohouse.gov.