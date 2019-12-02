15 killed on Ohio roads over holiday

COLUMBUS — According to provisional statistics, 15 people were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, during the five-day reporting period, from Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 12 a.m. until Sunday, Dec. 1, at 11:59 p.m., 15 people were killed in 13 fatal crashes. In 2018, seven people were killed in seven fatal crashes.

Of the 15 killed, two were pedestrians, two were not wearing a seat belt, and two involved impaired driving.

“The lack of safety belt usage remains a significant problem,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Wearing a safety belt remains the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and your friends from being severely hurt or killed in a crash.”

Troopers arrested 389 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 172 for drugs. Troopers also issued 1,002 safety belt and 89 distracted driving violations. Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers also assisted 2,518 motorists.

A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/ThanksgivingReport_2019.pdf