Reedsville Community Christmas

Community members kicked off the Christmas Season during the parade.

The Reedsville Ladies Auxiliary made a gingerbread house for the Christmas parade on Sunday afternoon.

The Reedsville Community Vacation Bible School (VBS) advertised for their 2020 VBS “Rocky Railroad.”

Community members kicked off the Christmas Season during the parade.

Community members kicked off the Christmas Season during the parade.

The Olive Township Volunteer Fire Department hosted the Christmas Parade on Sunday afternoon.

The Olive Township Volunteer Fire Department hosted the Christmas Parade on Sunday afternoon.

The Olive Township Volunteer Fire Department hosted the Christmas Parade on Sunday afternoon.

Santa rode through the parade route in the fire department’s rescue boat.