Story’s memory honored by donation

POMEROY — The Meigs County Community Fund announces the Endow 200 campaign has received a $10,000 donation honoring the late Steve Story.

Thanks to matching funds awarded to the Foundation For Appalachian Ohio by the Ohio Legislature this gift will be matched dollar for dollar, resulting in a $20,000 donation to the Meigs County Community Fund. The donor wishes to remain anonymous.

Story was a practicing attorney in Pomeroy for nearly 40 years. He also served as solicitor for the Village of Middleport, Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney, and Meigs County Court Judge. Story was well-known throughout the community for his passion for economic development, serving as president of the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the Southeastern Ohio Regional Council, the Community Improvement Corporation, the Executive Committee of the Ohio State Bar Association, and the Meigs County Bar Association, among many others.

He is credited as being the primary voice leading to the construction of the new sections of US 33 in southeastern Ohio. A stretch of highway in Meigs County is named in his honor.

The Meigs County Community Fund, through the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, has a mission to create legacy opportunities for Meigs County by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information please contact board president Jennifer Sheets at 992-2151 or visit us at www.appalachianohio.org/meigs.

Information submitted by Perry Varnadoe, director, Meigs County Ohio Economic Development Office, on behalf of the Meigs County Community Fund.

Pictured from left are Nicholas Story, Elizabeth Story, Meigs County Community Fund President Jennifer Sheets, Board Members Paul Reed and Charlene Rutherford.