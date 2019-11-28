Loyalty is Forever fundraisers taking place

MEIGS COUNTY — Break out those ugly Christmas sweaters, it’s almost time for the Ugly Sweater games.

Loyalty is Forever is preparing for the annual Ugly Sweater Games fundraiser. The funds raised from the Ugly Sweater Games benefit special projects for the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

The event will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Syracuse Community Center, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Game prizes include authentic Coach, Kate Spade, and Michael Kors purses, wristlets, and wallets, as well as raffle prizes and door prizes.

Once again State Rep. Jay Edwards will volunteer as the Jolly Bingo Caller.

Enter the Ugly Christmas Sweater contest upon entry at the event to be eligible for prizes. The top three places will receive prizes.

Concessions will be available from the Syracuse Community Center during the event.

In addition to the Ugly Sweater Games, the Firehouse 12 campaign is also continuing through Loyalty is Forever.

The calendars as part of the fundraising campaign — which were produced by Loyalty is Forever in conjunction with Farmers Bank and Bartee Photography — support Meigs County’s 12 volunteer fire departments.

Approximately half of the 1,000 calendar goal has been met, leaving around 500 calendars to be sold in order to meet the fundraising goal.

The Firehouse 12 campaign as part of Loyalty is Forever began earlier this year with a goal to raise $12,000 by the end of 2019. A total amount of $12,000 would allow for $1,000 to be donated to each of the 12 departments.

Calendars may be purchased from any of the local fire departments or at the three Farmers Bank locations in Meigs County. To make other purchase arrangements or to find out more about the campaign visit Loyalty is Forever on Facebook.

Ugly Sweater Games benefits sheriff’s office

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.