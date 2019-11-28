5K, Christmas parade on tap for weekend

MEIGS COUNTY — Three Christmas parade and a 5K race are among the activities planned for this weekend in Meigs County.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Saturday morning begins with the 18th annual Keep Your Fork 5K race in memory of Brandi Thomas. The race is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year, raising funds for the Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The race will begin at 10 a.m. at the Meigs High School parking lot, registration will take place from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Participants of the race should plan on arriving 30 minutes early. Cost of registration is $20, make checks payable to “Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship Fund.”

The race gets it’s name from the tale of the woman and the fork.

As the story goes, a young woman who was nearing death from a terminal illness had one final request of her rabbi.

The woman explained, ‘In all my years of attending church socials and dinners, I always remember that when the dishes of the main courses were being cleared, someone would inevitably lean over and say, “Keep your fork.” It was my favorite part because I knew that something better was coming…like velvety chocolate cake or deep-dish apple pie. Something wonderful, and with substance! So, I just want people to see me there in that casket with a fork in my hand and I want them to wonder, “What’s with the fork?” Then I want you to tell them: “Keep your fork… The best is yet to come.”

A fork is included in each of the registration packets as a reminder to the runners.

The Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship fund was established in honor of Thomas, who died in 2002 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Thomas was a member of the Meigs cross country and track and field teams.

Later in the day on Saturday will be the first of three Christmas parades for the weekend.

The Middleport Business Association will host the Christmas parade in Middleport beginning at 6:30 p.m. Lineup will begin at 5:30 p.m. by the former Dairy Queen building.All entries are encouraged to light up their floats as the parade will be after dark. The parade will begin on North Second Avenue by the former Dairy Queen, travel through the “T”, and turn onto 3rd Avenue. The parade will disband past the Blakeslee Center lawn. Awards will be presented on the Blakeslee Center lawn after the parade. Participants are reminded that it is important to travel past the center during the parade.

The parade will end at The Blakeslee Center for s’mores, hot chocolate, and photos with Santa and the Grinch.

Prior to the parade, a tree lighting ceremony is planned for 6 p.m. that evening near the T.

Looking for something to do between the 5K and the parade, don’t forget to “Shop Small” on Small Business Saturday.

Sunday, Dec. 1

On Sunday, will be the Christmas parades in both Pomeroy and Reedsville.

The annual Pomeroy Christmas parade begins at 2 p.m. at the baseball fields, where lineup starts at 1 p.m. The parade will make its way through town, following the traditional route.

Downtown merchants will have special hours on Sunday in conjunction with the parade activities.

In Reedsville, the Christmas parade will begin at 2 p.m. with lineup at 1:30 p.m. at Belleville Locks and Dam. An additional activity planned in Reedsville is the tree lighting at Belleville Locks and Dam at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.

Christmas celebrations in Chester and Racine are planned for next weekend.

Runners take off for the 2018 Keep Your Fork 5K race. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.19-KYF-3-1.jpg Runners take off for the 2018 Keep Your Fork 5K race. File photo Santa arrives during the 2018 Reedsville Christmas Parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_12.4-Reedsville-1_ne201812313629200-2.jpg Santa arrives during the 2018 Reedsville Christmas Parade. File photo Santa arrives during the 2018 Pomeroy Christmas Parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-1_ne2018112610577616.jpg Santa arrives during the 2018 Pomeroy Christmas Parade. File photo

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.