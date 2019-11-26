Reported stolen vehicle from Middleport found, Athens man facing charges

MIDDLEPORT — A vehicle reportedly stolen from a residence in Middleport has been recovered in Pickaway County, according to the Middleport Police Department.

The vehicle, a 2003 silver Toyota Corolla, was reported stolen on Nov. 24 from a residence on Hysell Street.

According to a press release from the Middleport PD, on Nov. 26, Tommy “TJ” Moore, 39, Athens, was located in Pickaway County in the reported stolen vehicle by Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Moore is reportedly being charged and held in Pickaway County with receiving stolen property. He is also being charged with grand theft by the Middleport PD, according to the press release.

Middleport Chief Bruce Swift said his officers had been looking for Moore since the theft was reported to the department.

