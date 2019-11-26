Pomeroy receives $3.7M in funding

POMEROY — The Village of Pomeroy was awarded $3.7 million in funding from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its sewer project.

“Pomeroy will be receiving $500,000 in H2Ohio funding toward its project that will extend sewer lines to approximately 80 homes on State Route 833,” said EPA Director Laurie Stevenson. “The balance of the $3.7 million project is set to be funded with principal forgiveness dollars from Ohio EPA’s State Revolving Loan Fund Program.”

Pomeroy is the first recipient of the H2Ohio Funds for their infrastructure project. The program was unveiled two weeks ago by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to ensure safe and clean water for all Ohioans, according to Stevenson.

“The Ohio EPA, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Agriculture, and Ohio Lake Erie Commission are working to gather to implement the plan, which will focus on some key elements that include reducing phosphorus in Lake Erie and elsewhere through farming best management practices; creating new wetlands to reduce excessive nutrients entering lakes and river; addressing drinking water and waste water infrastructure, including failing home sewage treatment systems and disadvantaged communities; and preventing lead contamination in water at daycare’s and schools,” Stevenson said.

The 833 Sewer Project, which is nearing the completion of Phase 1, will allow residents along the state route to connect to the public sewer system.

“It’s going to add to our customer base, so that generates revenue that will help us maintain our systems, add to our systems, repair our systems, etc.,” said Pomeroy Mayor Don Anderson.

Anderson said the village is dependent upon grants to complete large projects, such as the 833 Sewer Project.

“The financial situation in so many small communities is really critical and very serious. Our revenues go down and our expenses go up. We’re fighting to maintain our infrastructure systems,” Anderson said. “Here’s a project where we’re not repairing something, we’re building something new, which is really nice.”

Ohio Senator Frank Hoagland was also in attendance at the funding announcement. Hoagland said it is important to focus on creating infrastructure for the future generations.

“Improving this vital infrastructure is a key element to see the future of success so our kids and our grand-kids can continue living in not only a free country and a free state, but a clean, free country and a clean, free state,” Hoagland said.

The Village of Pomeroy will receive $3.7 million in funding for the 833 Sewer Project from the Ohio EPA’s H2Ohio Plan. Pictured from left are Senator Frank Hoagland, Ohio EPA Director Laurie Stevenson and Pomeroy Mayor Don Anderson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_pomeroy_grant.jpg The Village of Pomeroy will receive $3.7 million in funding for the 833 Sewer Project from the Ohio EPA’s H2Ohio Plan. Pictured from left are Senator Frank Hoagland, Ohio EPA Director Laurie Stevenson and Pomeroy Mayor Don Anderson. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

