For the record

Common Pleas Court

Hammons pleads guilty

George R. Hammons, 79, of Colorado, recently pleaded guilty in Meigs County Common Pleas Court to a single count of “Commercial transactions prohibited activity”, also called money laundering, a third-degree felony.

Hammons was charged with four counts of Commercial Transactions Prohibited Activity (money laundering), felonies of the third degree and two counts of receiving stolen property, felonies of the fifth degree.

Hammons was alleged to have been the “middle-man” in the securities scam allegedly committed by Aaron Pitman against two individuals in Meigs County, as well as possible other victims in the state of Ohio, according to Stanley.

According to the plea agreement, Hammons has agreed to testify truthfully against Pitman in the case and will pay restitution in the amount of $10,000 to a victim in the case. In exchange, Hammons will be placed on five years of community control when he is sentenced in February 2020.

Zanesville man arraigned on abuse of corpse

Bruce Grant, 41, of Zanesville, appeared in Meigs County Common Pleas Court for arraignment on a two count indictment. Grant is charged with abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Grant appeared in court without an attorney for the arraignment, with Judge Linda Warner appointing Michael Huff to represent Grant in the case moving forward. She also entered a not guilty plea until Grant can speak with his attorney, despite Grant attempting to admit guilt during the hearing.

Prosecutor James K. Stanley explained that Grant is alleged to have been driving around with a deceased woman in the front seat of his vehicle for multiple hours. Stanley stated that the woman, according to autopsy, died of natural causes with what he described as a blood clot in the lung. Stanley alleged that the pair had been in a store when the woman fell and Grant denied that she needed medical treatment at the time. They then left, with the woman dying approximately one hour later. Grant did not take her for medical treatment for six hours, alleged Stanley. He is also alleged to have tampered with her cell phone after dropping her off at the emergency room.

Grant remains held on a $50,000 bond in the case.

Simpson arraigned on rape charges

Joshua A. Simpson, 37, of Long Bottom, remains held on a $500,000 bond following a recent arraignment in Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

Simpson was indicted earlier this month on seven counts of rape, each a first-degree felony and one count of sexual battery, a third-degree felony. The grand jury also returned a sexually violent predator specification on the charges.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf in the case.

Prosecutor Stanley stated that Simpson is alleged to have committed numerous rapes against a minor when she was between the ages of 7 and 15. Stanley said the victim reported the alleged acts when she was 16. Stanley stated that Simpson is charged with the offenses that the victim could recall enough specifics to prove the charges, although, he alleged there were more occurrences than those charged.

Simpson remains in custody as the case proceeds. Attorney Britt Wiseman was appointed to represent Simpson.

Probate Court

POMEROY — Marriage licenses were recently issued in Meigs County Probate Court to the following couples:

Dillon Andrew Weppler and Jordyn Marie Miner, both of Shade;

Raymond Eugene Patterson and Deanna Marie Pacifico, both of Georgetown, Kentucky;

Kenneth Lyndon Black II and Melissa Gail Ferrell, both of Chester, South Carolina;

William Dewayne Doczi and Markie Lee Hurd, both of Middleport;

Austin Richard Hill and Sara Rose Klein, both of Syracuse;

Christopher William Sheehan and Stephanie Morine Jacobs, both of Rutland;

Deryl Edward Wilson Jr. and Erica Dawn Lavender, both of Pomeroy;

Kyle John Zachary Riffle and Sylvia Anne-Marie Richards, both of Middleport;

Jacob Tyler Dunn and Madeline Nicole Brookover, both of Parkersburg, West Virginia;

Colten Shevez Bell of Hartford, West Virginia, and Hannah Danielle Cremeans of Pomeroy;

Tanner Mathew Thorla and Bailee Nicole Floyd, both of Racine;

Colton James Heater and Miranda Caitlin Combs, both of Pomeroy;

Cameron Bailey Tackett and Jill Marie Olejniczak, both of Albany;

Kevin Ray Klein of Racine and Angela Dawn Powell of Long Bottom;

Daniel Lee Miller and Morgan Edith Paynter, both of Pomeroy.