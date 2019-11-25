Deputies complete D.A.R.E. training

MEIGS COUNTY — Two of Meigs County’s School Resource Officers recently completed D.A.R.E. training.

D.A.R.E. stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education. The training was two weeks long with a very intense curriculum. The course is set up to take a lot of concentration and time. The D.A.R.E. in training officers spent countless hours during the day, evenings, and weekends preparing lesson plans for their final presentation. This class was a pass or fail type of class. Attendance was required as part of the course in order to pass. If any assignments were not fulfilled or the purpose and objectives of the 45-minute presentation were not met, the student could be deselected and would not continue the training.

This training was paid for through monies from the Ohio School Safety Training Grant provided to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office by Meigs Local School District. This grant is provided per House Bill 318, which was signed into law in August, which appropriated $12 million for school safety initiatives, training, and school climate programs for more than 1,700 Ohio public schools. The grant was allocated to pay for the training for the two Meigs County Sheriff Deputies.

Eastern Local School Resource Officer Joseph Barnhart and Meigs Middle and High School School Resource Officer Matthew Martin were selected by Sheriff Keith O. Wood to attend the D.A.R.E. training in Dublin, Ohio. During this training the deputy’s learned classroom management techniques, learning modalities, facilitation, communication/public speaking skills and a working knowledge of the D.A.R.E. program. Deputy Barnhart and Deputy Martin were both certified in the Elementary School, Middle School, and High School curriculum, RXOTC program, as well as information needed to present Community Presentations/Enforcement lessons.

The plan for D.A.R.E. is to educate all Meigs County Schools. Deputy Martin started the D.A.R.E. program at Meigs Middle School on Nov. 13, teaching the entire sixth grade. This course runs approximately ten weeks without breaks and 45-minute lessons per class. The deputies plan to start courses with each school district as they are able too.

Information and photo provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Meigs County Sheriff’s Deputies Joe Barnhart and Matt Martin https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.24-DARE.jpg Meigs County Sheriff’s Deputies Joe Barnhart and Matt Martin Courtesy photo