Farmers’ Market concludes successful season

POMEROY — The Meigs County Farmers’ Market had a successful first year of the market, held from June through October in Pomeroy.

The Farmers’ Market board, vendors, and supporters recently came together for a dinner to celebrate the first year, as well as begin planning for the second year next summer, as well as the upcoming indoor market. The special indoor market will be held on Dec. 7 at the Mulberry Community Center.

Market Manager Chris Hamm and Artisan Manager Stephanie Rife, as well as Farmers’ Market Board President Laura Grueser spoke to those in attendance at the dinner, giving a summary of the year and thanking those who made it a success.

The Farmers’ Market, which was open each Saturday from early June to the end of October, sold a total of 20,321 pounds of local produce, including peppers, onions, tomatoes, peaches, squash, pumpkins and much more.

The market averaged 17 vendors per week, with fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items available each Saturday.

One Saturday a month Rick Werner and Jessica Wolf held a “Farm to Table” cooking demonstration, using items from the market in their recipes.

In addition to the produce sold, some of the items which were not sold were donated to the Mulberry Community Center Kitchen. A total of 910 pounds of produce were donated. Pastor Brenda Barnhart, who volunteers with the Mulberry Kitchen, said that the produce was used in meals served twice a week at the center, including the salad bar which is available each meal.

The special indoor market will be held on Dec. 7 at the Mulberry Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The indoor market will feature many of the vendors who were on hand during the summer market, including Mitch’s Produce and Greenhouses, Brothers Farm, Troyer’s Greenhouse, our rug lady, Harts Desire with baked goods and Christmas crafts, Against The Grain Custom Pens & Blanks, Mohler Brother Designs, Saber Saw N Stuff, Space Cadet Soaps, The Herbal Sage Tea Company, Tuckerman’s with candles and a few other things, Sevenfold Book Art and more. There are nearly 20 vendors already registered for the event.

During the indoor market, Rick Werner will be giving a cooking demonstration with “Simple but elegant holiday desserts” from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Mullberry Community Center.

The 2019 Farmers’ Market financial partners included: Farmers Bank and Savings Co., Front Paige Outfitters, Hamm Valley Farms, Hopewell Health Centers, Jessamy Bright, Lenora Leifheit, Little Lamb Preschool, Mitch’s Greenhouse, New Beginnings United Methodist Church, Sonny’s Tavern, Trinity Congregational Church of Pomeroy, Meigs County Creating Health Communities Program, Meigs County Health Department, Ohio WIC and Meigs County Public Library.

For more on the Farmers’ Market and the upcoming indoor market visit the Meigs County Farmers’ Market on Facebook.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

