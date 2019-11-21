Racine Southern FFA Chapter competes

RACINE — Local FFA students recently took part in the district job interview contest.

On Thursday, Nov. 8, four members of the Racine Southern FFA chapter traveled to Symmes Valley High School to compete in the annual District 10 Job Interview Contest. The individuals were asked prior to the contest to decide on one of the available jobs and prepare for a mock interview. They were also asked to type up a resume and cover letter to be presented at the competition.

At the competition they were given a blank job application form and asked to fill it out. They then waited to meet with a judge to run through a mock interview. After the interview, the participants were sent to a computer lab to type a follow-up letter addressing their interview and anything they might have forgotten to mention as well as express their interest in the position. Each of these were timed and graded.

The participants were separated by grade and the results were as follows: Cassidy Bailey, freshman (7th overall), Rachel Jackson, sophomore (2nd overall), Caelin Seth, junior (4th overall) and Austin Rose, senior (7th overall). The participants are looking forward to improving their scores for next year.

Pictured are Job Interview Contest participants (from left) Austin Rose, Rachel Jackson, Caelin Seth, and Cassidy Bailey. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.22-FFA-interviews.jpg Pictured are Job Interview Contest participants (from left) Austin Rose, Rachel Jackson, Caelin Seth, and Cassidy Bailey.

By Rachel Jackson Special to the Sentinel

Article written and submitted by Rachel Jackson, 2019-2020 Racine Southern FFA Historian.

