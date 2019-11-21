Trussell receives Champion of the Year award

POMEROY — Meigs County Sheriff’s Office Major Scott Trussell was recently presented with the Evelyn Lundberg Stratton Champion of the Year Award.

Major Trussell received the award at the 2019 CIT Advanced Training in Columbus, Ohio. Commander Joe Browning, from Pickaway-Ross CTC, nominated Major Trussell for this award.

According to Ruth Simera, Director Criminal Justice Coordinating Center of Excellence Northeast Ohio Medical University, “Major Trussell has been a mainstay in Meigs and surrounding counties for CIT for some time.”

This annual award is an award that recognizes law enforcement officers who de-escalate crisis and handle incidents involving persons with mental illness. The CIT training helps officers learn to defuse potentially dangerous situations without necessarily making an arrest. The goal is to divert a person in crisis to an appropriate mental health service rather than resorting to physical force or arrest.

Evelyn Lundberg Stratton formerly served 16 years on the Ohio Supreme Court and is a leader on veteran justice issues, joined Volunteers of America of Greater Ohio as an advisor on veterans’ courts and other justice and mental health issues involving veterans. Stratton was an early advocate for CIT training and mental health courts. Stratton notes that the number of CIT-trained law enforcement personnel statewide has gone from 100 officers 20 years ago to more than 12,000 now. There are now CIT-trained officers in all 88 counties in Ohio.

