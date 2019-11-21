Racine-Southern FFA Chapter attends National FFA Convention

RACINE — Local FFA members recently attended the National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Seven members of the Racine-Southern FFA chapter traveled to Cincinnati, Ohio, for the first night of their trip. While in Cincinnati, students learned about how a local school turned their roof into a thriving garden that they use to teach the students agriculture and how math applies to gardens. After that, the members traveled to a local high school that had recently started up their own suburban FFA program and how it was running.

The next day the students traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana for the first day of National Convention. The students were able to explore agricultural opportunities, talk to colleges across the nation, and learn about the future of agriculture. Later that day the members gathered into the Lucas Oil Stadium for the first official gathering of the National FFA Convention. They listened to different presenters and got to learn about the officers of the National FFA.

For the third day of the trip, the students went to different sessions about the different career opportunities in the agricultural field and how our interests and talents can translate into our future. They attended another convention and learned about the leading chapters across that nation and the work that they are doing in their communities.

On the last day of their trip they attended one last convention session before making the trip back to Meigs County Ohio. Fun activities we got to enjoy while on the trip was go karting, Japanese Steakhouse, Dave and Busters, movies and swimming. Overall our members had a memorable experience and were looking forward to next year’s convention.

Racine Southern FFA members recently attended the National FFA Convention. Pictured (top to bottom, left to right) are Ethan Mullen, Caelin Seth, Austin Rose, Austin Rice, Krisitn McKay, Raeven Reedy, Rachel Jackson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.21-FFA-1.jpg Racine Southern FFA members recently attended the National FFA Convention. Pictured (top to bottom, left to right) are Ethan Mullen, Caelin Seth, Austin Rose, Austin Rice, Krisitn McKay, Raeven Reedy, Rachel Jackson. Courtesy photo Members are pictured listening to the First General Session at the National FFA Convention. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.21-FFA-2.jpg Members are pictured listening to the First General Session at the National FFA Convention. Courtesy photo

By Rachel Jackson Special to the Sentinel

Article written and submitted by Rachel Jackson, 2019-2020 Racine Southern FFA Historian.

