Indictments returned in OU student’s death

ATHENS — Numerous indictments have been returned by and Athens County Grand Jury in connection with the 2018 death of an Ohio University student.

According to a news release from Athens County Prosecutor Keller J. Blackburn, on Nov. 12, 2018, Ohio University Student, Collin Lewis Wiant, age 18, died at 45 Mill Street, Athens, Ohio; a house multiple members of the Sigma Pi Fraternity lived in and used for fraternity activities.

Based upon the investigation into Wiant’s death, the following individuals were indicted by the September Term of the Athens County Grand Jury on Nov. 18, 2019, for charges related to the alleged hazing activities by members of Ohio University’s Sigma Pi Fraternity Chapter in the Fall Semester of 2018.

• Joshua Thomas Androsac, 20, of Lewis Center, Ohio, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two counts of Trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; and Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

• Saxon Angell-Perez, of Columbus, Ohio, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; and Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

• Dominic A. Figliola, of Athens, Ohio, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; and Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, an unclassified misdemeanor.

• Corbin Michael Gustafson, 22, Reckless Homicide, a felony of the third degree.

• Zachary Herskovitz, 22, of Coraopolis, Pa., Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

• Cullen Willi McLaughlin, 20, two counts of Trafficking in L.S.D., felonies of the fifth degree.

• Elijah Robert Wahib, 22, of Westlake, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree; Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; Assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree; Obstructing Justice, a felony of the fifth degree; and Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, an unspecified misdemeanor.

• James Dylan Wanke/Silver Serpent, LLC, 25, Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two counts of trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the third degree; and Improperly Dispensing or Distributing Nitrous Oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. Wanke will appear before Judge Patrick J. Lang for arraignment on November 20. 2019, at 9:15 a.m.

• Stephan Brent Lewis, 27, Trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, a felony of the fifth degree; and Improperly Dispensing or Distributing Nitrous Oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

Individuals will appear before the Court of Common Pleas for arraignment. Anyone who has not appeared — or made arrangements to appear — will have nationwide arrest warrants issued.

This case was investigated by the Athens Police Department, Major Crimes Unit and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

Information from the office of Athens County Prosecutor Keller J. Blackburn.