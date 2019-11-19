Election results confirmed in official vote count

MEIGS COUNTY — The official vote count for the 2019 November General Election took place earlier this week, with the outcomes unchanged from election night, although some vote totals increased due to provisional and absentee ballots.

Middlepot and Rutland will both have new mayors, with Fred Hoffman winning a three-person race in Middleport and Tyler Eblin winning the three-person race in Rutland.

The Meigs County 911 levy was the lone county-wide levy to be approved by the voters.

Countywide, voter turnout was 32.74 percent, with 4,850 ballots cast of the 14,814 registered voters.

Official results are as follows:

MAYOR (1 to be elected each village)

MIDDLEPORT — Sandy Iannarelli 160, Fred L. Hoffman 172, and Joshua M. Ashley 123;

POMEROY — Don M. Anderson 208;

RUTLAND — Michael Biggs 35, Tyler M. Eblin 66, and Jack W. Peterson 26;

SYRACUSE — Eric Cunningham 159;

RACINE — Julian Scott Hill 156;

VILLAGE COUNCIL (2 to be elected each village, plus 4 UTE in Rutland)

MIDDLEPORT — James Buskirk 142, Douglas Dixon 115, Ben Reed 300, and Susan Page 248;

POMEROY — Maureen Hennessy 195;

RUTLAND — Clifford J. Kennedy 109;

RUTLAND (UTE) — Duane Weber 82, Stephen Jenkins 64, Stephanie Biggs 59;

SYRACUSE — Maria Schaefer 146;

RACINE — Mony Wood 94, Frederick Nero III 40, Chad David Hubbard 118;

SYRACUSE BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS (1 to be elected) — None;

TRUSTEES & FISCAL OFFICERS: (1 trustee and 1 fiscal officer to be elected)

BEDFORD — Fiscal Officer: Kathy J. Romine 221;

BEDFORD — Trustee: John Walter Dean 144, Shawn Hawley 133;

CHESTER — Fiscal Officer: Roger Karr (Write-in), 158;

CHESTER — Trustee: Jeromee Calaway 144, Philip Raymond Werry 288, Shaun Seth 87;

COLUMBIA — Fiscal Officer: Cheri McMollum 125, Mary Wingo 184;

COLUMBIA — Trustee: Rexie Cheadle 282;

LEBANON — Fiscal Officer: Brenda S. Johnson 131;

LEBANON — Trustee: Matthew S. Evans 64, Dale C. Teaford IV 54, Tyler J. Johnson 49;

LETART — Fiscal Officer: Jenny Manuel 77, Nathan W. Roush 84;

LETART — Trustee: Zachary B. Manuel 97, Justin Hill 69;

OLIVE — Fiscal Officer: Kaleen Hayman 167, Kelly A. Epling 183;

OLIVE — Trustee: Randy Boston 306;

ORANGE — Fiscal Officer: Deborah J. Watson 211;

ORANGE — Trustee: Ernest Holbert Calaway 159, Stephen Aaron White 109;

RUTLAND — Fiscal Officer: Opal Dyer 335;

RUTLAND — Trustee: Joe Bolin 375;

SALEM — Fiscal Officer: Carol A. Taylor 125;

SALEM — Trustee: Rebecca L. Johnston 132;

SALISBURY — Fiscal Officer: James William Durst 757;

SALISBURY — Trustee: John Hood 850;

SCIPIO — Fiscal Officer: Tina Cotterill 216;

SCIPIO — Trustee: Randy Butcher 199, Todd Byrd 33, Jayson Tillis 19;

SUTTON — Fiscal Officer: Jo Ann Crisp 505, Bill Amberger 218;

SUTTON — Trustee: Chuck Mugrage 416, Marty L. Morarity 303;

SCHOOL BOARD

EASTERN (3 seats) — Floyd D. Ridenour 780, Brandon Buckley 803, Adam Will 674.

EASTERN (UTE) — Jessica Staley 873;

MEIGS (3 seats) — Tony B. Hawk 1,383, Todd Snowden 977, Roger Abbott 1,192, Barbara Anderson Musser 1,443;

SOUTHERN (2 seats) — Gary D. Evans 727, Ashli Peterman 656;

ALEXANDER (2 seats) — (Meigs County only vote totals) Katheleen S. Dougan 123, Ralph Harvey Sr. 35, John Hutchison 148, Lucy DeLaval Juedes 145, Blake Regan 143;

Member of the governing Board of Education, one at large seat — Jeff Vogt;

Member of the Governing Board of Educational Service Center, one seat Alexander — (Meigs County only results) Gary Dicken 244;

Member of the Governing Board of Educational Service Center, one seat Eastern — J. Greg Bailey 966;

Member of the Governing Board of Educational Service Center, one seat Meigs — none.

TAX LEVIES — COUNTY WIDE

MEIGS COUNTY PIONEER AND HISTORICAL SOCIETY — For: 1,750, Against: 2,925;

MEIGS COUNTY 911 SERVICES — For: 2,384, Against: 2,308;

MEIGS COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER — For: 2,067, Against: 2,664;

TAX LEVIES — TOWNSHIP and VILLAGE

ORANGE TWP.: Road maintenance, additional 2 mill — For: 151, Against: 126;

COLUMBIA TWP.: Operating and maintaining equipment and buildings for the fire department, additional 0.5 mill — For: 233, Against: 118;

SCIPIO TWP.: Maintaining and operating cemeteries, replacement 0.5 mill — For: 170, Against: 82;

RACINE VILLAGE: Fire protection, replacement 0.7 mill — For: 134, Against: 28;

RACINE VILLAGE: Fire protection, additional 1 mill — For: 111, Against: 49;

RUTLAND VILLAGE: General operating expenses, additional 2 mill — For: 69, Against: 59;

LETART TWP.: Operating and maintaining and services fire levy, additional 1 mill — For: 96, Against: 73;

CHESTER TWP.: Cemetery maintenance, replacement 1 mill — For: 376, Against: 170;

MIDDLEPORT VILLAGE: Police Protection, additional 2 mill — For: 278, Against: 170;

POMEROY VILLAGE: Current expenses, additional 3 mill — For: 99, Against: 149;

OLIVE TWP.: Fire protection, renewal 1.5 mill — For: 290, Against: 66;

LEBANON TWP.: Fire protection, additional 1 mill — For: 88, Against: 75;

SALEM TWP.: Cemetery maintenance, 0.5 mill — For: 102, Against: 56.

